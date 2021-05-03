Dubai’s Heart of Europe unveils beach to ‘rival Rio and Miami’

The developer behind the $5 billion Heart of Europe leisure tourism destination off the coast of Dubai has unveiled its latest attraction – Rainbow Beach which aims to rival Rio’s Copacabana and Miami’s South Beach.

Rainbow Beach will add about 800 metres of shoreline to The Heart of Europe’s 3,580 metres of white sandy beaches and the emirate’s celebrated coast.

Taking its name from the quartet of brightly coloured hotels at the Côte d’Azur, this stretch of beach will link the French Riviera-inspired resort with other major hotels, a statement said.

Rainbow Beach also forms a buffer between the Arabian Gulf and Grand Azur, the record-breaking lifestyle pool that weaves between the Côte d’Azur hotels – Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez, it added.

The sandy haven has been conceived with a sustainable lifestyle experience at its core with access to seven F&B outlets, seven bars and seven swimming pools,

“There are some stunning and famous beaches around the world, and then there is the next generation of superior waterfront…Rainbow Beach,” said Josef Kleindienst, chairman of developers The Kleindienst Group.

“This sumptuous sandy strip will be the longest stretch of uninterrupted, private beach in Dubai and is key to linking our prime hospitality resorts and some of the fantastic F&B they will offer.”

He added: “Like everything on our beautifully developed islands, this epic beach is the result of an innovative approach which has enabled us to evolve the way a beach is designed and deliver another world first off the Dubai mainland.”