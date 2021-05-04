Arabian Travel Market 2021 is largest in-person travel and tourism event in 18 months

This year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will be the travel and tourism industry’s first and largest in-person event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic 18 months ago.

To be held from May 16-19 in Dubai World Trade Centre, the in-person trade show is marking its 28th edition and will be followed by a virtual event a week later to complement the physical event and widen its reach. It follows on the heels of ATM Virtual which made its successful debut last year and attracted 12,000 online attendees from 140 countries.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element, many industry professionals from around the world, may not be able to attend in-person every year, particularly this year with travel restrictions changing rapidly around the globe,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market.

As coronavirus continues to affect many countries, the theme of ATM 2021 is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ with a focus on vaccine rollouts, the current state of the industry and “more importantly, what the future holds,” said Claude Blanc, portfolio director, WTM& IBTM Portfolios.

“An event like ATM is vital in supporting our industry to find its bearings, share new developments, work together to help rebuild trust in travel, and simply do business,” said Adnan Kazim, CCO, Emirates Airlines.

“This important event will play a vital role in showcasing our home and hub, Dubai, as it continues to safely host mega-events. Dubai has also become a model for other governments and cities in its response to safeguarding public health through comprehensive health and safety protocols, whilst thoughtfully providing a roadmap for the opening of businesses and protecting its economy for the long-term,” he continued.

Adnan Kazim, CCO, Emirates Airlines

ATM 2021 will have 67 conference sessions with around 145 local, regional and international speakers overall. The trade show will also include a hotel industry summit, an aviation panel and a special session on Gulf-Israeli ties.

A total of 62 countries will be represented this year including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the US.

“ATM has always been an indispensable part of the travel & tourism family, this year even more with the challenges we’ve faced as an industry,” said Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality Group.

“We like to believe 2021 is our year as we look forward to stepping outside of our home, Dubai to opening locations such as Address Fujairah, Vida Bahrain, Address Istanbul and Rove Marjan Island in Q4 and others in 2022,” he continued.

Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality Group

In line with the safety measures and regulations designed to curb the spread of coronavirus, attendance will be limited to 11,000 people at any given time, spread across nine halls in DWTC.

“As Dubai plays host to the Arabian Travel Market during this challenging period, it is testament to the city’s tireless efforts in leading the restart of global tourism, inspired and guided by our visionary leadership with the goal of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s safest destinations,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

“It is noteworthy that through a proven framework for welcoming back visitors safely and ensuring they enjoy a well-rounded destination experience, as well as our ability to transform challenges into opportunities, Dubai has demonstrated a successful model for recovery of the international travel and tourism sector. With industry professionals from around the world set to converge in the city this month, we look forward to sharing Dubai’s positive outlook during ATM 2021, while emphasising how crucial it is to always keep the health and safety of travellers at the top of the agenda to ensure tourism growth,” he continued.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)

Dr. Ali bin Zaid Abu Monassar, Chairman, The Vision Destination Management, added: “If a little more than a year ago we would have been given the chance of a short glimpse into our imminent future, our reaction would have been of unbelievable astonishment and somehow now, it is still the same. We all have been largely affected by the current situation, particularly our segment but, once again, we had tangible reassurance on our way to deal with future trends, opportunities and challenges.”