Middle East air passenger demand down 81% in March as Covid crisis continues

Air passenger demand in the Middle East remained subdued in March but improved slightly on the previous month, according to figures published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday.

Demand reported by airlines in the region fell 81.6 percent in March compared to March 2019, improved over an 83.1 percent demand drop in February.

Capacity fell 67.2 percent while load factor declined 32.3 percent to 41.3 percent as the impact of coronavirus continued to decimate the global aviation industry.

Globally, IATA announced that passenger traffic demand in March was down 67.2 percent compared to March 2019. That was an improvement over the 74.9 percent decline recorded in February.

The better performance was driven by gains in domestic markets, particularly China, IATA said, adding that international markets remained constrained.

“The positive momentum we saw in some key domestic markets in March is an indication of the strong recovery we are anticipating in international markets as travel restrictions are lifted. People want and need to fly. And we can be optimistic that they will do so when restrictions are removed,” said Willie Walsh (pictured below), IATA’s director general.

Because comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results are distorted by the extraordinary impact of Covid-19, all comparisons are to March 2019, which followed a normal demand pattern.IATA also revealed that Middle Eastern carriers posted a 9.2 percent rise in international cargo volumes in March versus March 2019.

Month-on-month, Middle East carriers posted the strongest growth of all regions, up 4.4 percent. Of the region’s key international routes, Middle East-North America and Middle East-Asia have provided the most significant support, rising 28 percent and 17 percent respectively in March.

International capacity in March was down 12.4 percent compared to the same month in 2019, IATA said.

Globally, air cargo demand continued to outperform pre-Covid levels (March 2019) with demand up 4.4 percent. March demand reached the highest level recorded since the series began in 1990.

Month-on-month demand also increased albeit at a slower pace than the previous month with volumes up 0.4 percent in March over February levels.

Airlines continue to use dedicated freighters to plug the lack of available belly-capacity.

“Air cargo continues to be the bright spot for aviation… And airlines are taking all measures to find the needed capacity. The crisis has shown that air cargo can meet fundamental challenges by adopting innovations quickly. That is how it is meeting growing demand even as much of the passenger fleet remains grounded. The sector needs to retain this momentum post-crisis to drive the sector’s long-term efficiency with digitalisation,” said Walsh.