Russia, Iran in focus as Flydubai plans new routes

Dubai-based Flydubai announced on Tuesday the launch of additional routes, bringing its network to more than 80 destinations.

The carrier said it is introducing new services to Moscow Zhukovski International Airport starting May 12, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport from May 28 and Perm International Airport (PEE) starting June 2.

It will also resume operations to four more points in the market in May, it said in a statement.

“It is now 11 years since Flydubai’s first flight to Russia. During this period, we have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE; many of which are less than four hours flying time,” said CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith (pictured below).

“We’ve made Dubai much more accessible and at the same time improved connectivity to more than 155 destinations from Dubai’s international aviation hub. Today, we are pleased to see our operations take off once again as we continue to support trade and travel between the countries,” he added.

The airline said it will also be resuming flights to Iran’s Bandar Abbas International Airport from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport starting May 13, growing its operations in Iran to five points including Larr, Shiraz and Tehran.

Flydubai also announced that it will be operating seasonal flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey as well as Batumi in Georgia.

The carrier is set to restart its seasonal operations to Tivat International Airport in Montenegro from June 25, offering passengers more choice to travel to popular destinations this summer.

“We recognise that since the pandemic it has not been possible for our customers to travel as much as they would have liked. The launch of these new points in Russia along with the resumption of flights to a number of destinations on our network will hopefully enable more passengers to travel this summer, with the expectation of countries easing up travel restrictions in line with the growing vaccination efforts around the network,” said Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at Flydubai.