Partnerships key to Dubai’s tourism revival, says industry chief

Dubai Tourism CEO said partnerships between airlines, travel and tourism companies, and hospitality groups have been integral to the emirate’s reopening to tourism as coronavirus recovery continues.

Issam Kazim spoke at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 press conference held ahead of the event set for May 16-19, which is to be the largest in-person event since the onset of coronavirus 18 months ago.

“As Dubai plays host to the Arabian Travel Market during this challenging period, it is testament to the city’s tireless efforts in leading the restart of global tourism, inspired and guided by our visionary leadership with the goal of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s safest destinations,” Kazim said.

The international tourism market was gutted as Covid-19 began its spread across the globe in early 2020. The cruise industry was also hard hit as tourists were stranded on board for weeks. The nature of cruise travel means it may be one of the last sectors to be fully revived.

On cruise tourism, Kazim said: “We have to ensure that these tourists can not only come into Dubai safely, but that they can also leave safely and return to their home destinations. Often times, it is the procedures that they have to face when they get back that makes travel difficult for them.”

On land, the UAE was quick to impose strict lockdown measures that ultimately enabled it to re-open to tourists while other tourism hubs struggled to control their daily case counts.

The sector continues to build back while keeping strict health and safety measures in place. In 2020, the UAE recorded a 54.7 percent hotel occupancy rate, beaten only by China.

Hospitality businesses in the UAE welcomed 14.8 million guests in 2020, who spent 54.2 million nights in 1,089 tourism companies that provided approximately 180,000 rooms, according to official statistics issued by the World Tourism Organisation and the Emirates Tourism Council.

Looking forward to ATM 2021, Adnan Kazim, CCO, Emirates Airlines said “This important event will play a vital role in showcasing our home and hub, Dubai, as it continues to safely host mega-events. Dubai has also become a model for other governments and cities in its response to safeguarding public health through comprehensive health and safety protocols, whilst thoughtfully providing a roadmap for the opening of businesses and protecting its economy for the long-term.”