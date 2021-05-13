UAE expands list of ‘safe travel’ corridors as it eyes post-Covid tourism recovery

The UAE has announced safe travel corridors to the Seychelles, Greece and Serbia as the country continues to seek to rebuild its tourism industry after the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The travel corridors have been set up for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries.

The move is part of cooperation towards the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, state news agency WAM reported.

As of Thursday, the quarantine-free travel corridor to the Seychelles (pictured below) will ease the travel without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures adopted at each destination, it added.

As per the new regulations, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received the last dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“This partnership is of high importance in light of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also supports the efforts of the two countries to combat and overcome the pandemic,” a statement said.

The UAE-Serbia safe travel corridor will be launched on Saturday with similar rules to the Seychelles while the Greece route will start on May 18.

Earlier this week, a similar travel corridor was established between the UAE and Bahrain.

The move follows the UK’s decision last week to keep the UAE on its “red list”, effectively banning leisure travel between the two countries.

Only 15 countries were added to the UK’s list for quarantine-free travel from May 17, including Israel, Portugal, Iceland, Australia and Singapore.

The decision was questioned by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder of the Al Habtoor Group, which owns and runs hotels in the UAE and overseas, while Mansoor Abulhoul, the ambassador of the UAE to the UK, also said the announcement was disappointing.