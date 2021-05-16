UAE residents ready to travel as Flydubai prepares for busy summer season

Two thirds of UAE residents are “likely to travel soon”, according to the latest survey results from Flydubai as they prepare for an uptick in demand over the summer months.

The survey, which was carried out in February this year and involved 2,800 passengers, showed 41 percent were looking to travel in the next one to three months, while 25 percent indicated an intention to travel in the next four to six months.

When asked about the reasons for postponing travel, 40 percent said barriers to travel, such as quarantine when returning home and various travel restrictions, were factors in delaying plans. And 48 percent highlighted border closures as a deciding factor in planning their next trip.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at Flydubai, said: “We are pleased to see that passengers are intending to travel during the summer. Dubai has taken the lead in re-establishing tourism demonstrating that travel is both safe and possible. As vaccination programmes across the world gain momentum, we believe that more passengers will take the decision to travel and enjoy a well-earned summer break.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith

Flydubai’s network in the summer is expected to reach more than 80 points in 45 countries.

The survey also highlighted passengers’ confidence in Flydubai’s Covid-19 precautionary safety measures – 91 percent felt that Flydubai crew adhered to personal protective equipment (PPE) policies during their journey; and 88 percent agreed that airport staff, at either the departure or arrival airport, followed the procedures.

Flydubai crew

Moreover, 88 percent of passengers felt that aircraft cleanliness was of the upmost importance and 73 percent were more confident because masks were being worn throughout the customer journey. They further appreciated the importance of limiting movement around the cabin during the flight (69 percent).

“Early in the pandemic we saw the industry come together to make the necessary changes to limit the spread of Covid-19. These tangible measures give people the confidence and peace of mind they need when they travel and it’s great to see this being reflected in their feedback,” said Mike Evans, senior vice president of customer experience, brand and communications at Flydubai.

“Flydubai has redesigned its passenger journey to protect everyone. We have forged a partnership with our passengers and by working together we have created an environment that allows responsible travel,” he added.