Dubai can expect Covid-19 restrictions to ease further in ‘near future’

Dubai can expect Covid-19 restrictions to ease further in the near future as the emirate continues its widespread vaccination drive and cases stabilise, Dubai’s tourism chief said.

Dubai enacted strict lockdown measures early in the pandemic, allowing it to gradually reopen by mid-2020, becoming one of the first cities to welcome back international travellers.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases stabilising, due to high vaccination rates and some of the highest testing rates in the world, we can expect to see further easing of restrictions in Dubai in the near future,” Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 on Sunday.

The pandemic gutted the travel market at the beginning of 2020 as countries around the world shut borders to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Vaccinations, market segmentation and innovations in tech, travel corridors, marketing and product diversification have helped drive tourism recovery, with significant recovery expected by 2023, experts at the event said.

“Since the beginning, Dubai has shown remarkable resilience in dealing with the pandemic. Taking decisive action at the right time, using all the data available to us as a smart city to make decisions, and opening the economy sector by sector, with the right precautions being taken at each stage, has enabled the gradual recovery of the travel and tourism industry and allowed the city to open its borders to both domestic and international travel.”

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM)

“To see true recovery in travel and tourism, countries need to accept that Covid-19 exists and that we need to learn to live the new Covid-19 normal,” Al Marri said.

On the same panel with Al Marri, other speakers included Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC & Former Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO); Scott Livermore, Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Middle East, Dubai; and Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director, Maldives Tourism Board.