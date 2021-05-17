Dubai tourism chief hails relaxing of Covid-19 rules for hospitality sector

There was already a buzz inside the halls of the world’s first global travel and tourism show, the Arabian Travel Market, as attendees flocked to Dubai from 90 countries, and then came the announcement.

News that Dubai hotels were, from May 17, allowed to return to 100 percent occupancy swept through the conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the hum of conversation increasing in volume as WhatsApps and tweets were read and shared.

For one man, who knew the news was coming, it was a happy moment to share with the event.

“It’s exciting for us, it’s in the true Dubai spirit since Covid began,” Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism told Arabian Business. “Our stakeholders have been eagerly waiting for this announcement so they’re very, very excited for it.

“We can sense that demand is there globally, you can just imagine the anticipation people are having not being able to travel for such a long time.”

It’s not just hotel occupancy, Dubai will also now allow 10 diners at restaurant tables and six at café tables, upping the previous limits of seven and four as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease. Brunches are also back and bars are allowed to open for a one-month trial period beginning May 17.

And, under the new guidelines announced, concerts and social and institutional events are also back on, “on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated.” Plus, wedding events are again allowed, but maximum attendance is capped at 100; for wedding events in homes, the capacity is 30.

For the Dubai Tourism CEO, the announcement was another step forward on a long journey back from complete lockdown back in March 2020.

He said: “When things went into lockdown, we wanted to make sure that the safety, security and the hygiene aspect of things were really under tight management.

“So, once we were comfortable with that, in parallel we were planning on new policies and procedures to ensure that we can start thinking about opening up as well. The resumption of business is something that’s of top priority to us just as much as being a safe destination.

“What we did was practise that in May 2020. We rolled it out locally for domestic tourism, piloting it in a very strict manner and were able to ease it up a little bit until we got to a very comfortable balance, then we opened up in July for international travel.

“We’ve seen numbers grow since then, and I think now we’ve got to the stage where we feel comfortable, we feel safe, and we feel confident enough to know that we can now start getting more and more people in. So we’ve said it’s about time we allow the hotels to go back to 100 percent because of that sense of security that we have.”

With the return of concerts and live entertainment to Dubai’s nightlife, Kazim was asked if this was a return to the Dubai residents and tourists knew before Covid-19.

“I hope so, yes,” he told Arabian Business. “But it’s going to be better, a lot more hygienic. It’s about making sure that we still wear masks, we still have hand sanitizers everywhere, and the vaccination programme is a very, very important part of it as well.

“At the end of the day, we are in this new world now, given the current circumstances, things have changed. They are not the way that they were in 2019, and we have to accept that. And with that, we need to also accept the change that is going to come because we want everybody to feel safe and secure when they’re out and about in Dubai.

“I think it is a wise decision that was made to nudge people in the right direction to ensure that we are putting the best practices in place so that we can actually go out and get as close as to a normal life pre-Covid as we can.”

Kazim also had praise for the hospitality industry for working hand in hand with the government to bring tourism back to life over the past year.

“Dubai has always been built on a private-public relationship, and that has been the true key to Dubai’s success.

“This is truly a partnership, and I think that spirit has come through, the support we get from that is based on that. We need to be very careful about how we manage the business going forward, because you cannot think about a quick recovery. It’s actually building something that’s sustainable, and our partners are playing their part in that.”