Saudi Tourism Authority CEO lauds Seera, Klook partnership

Seera, a travel services company, and Klook, a travel and leisure booking platform, have formed a strategic partnership that will support the digital transformation and growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “For our partners across the Saudi tourism ecosystem, finding smart ways to connect with travelers enhances their ability to offer unique Arabian experiences to everyone eager to explore the destination.

“This platform will empower our innovators, disruptors and new generation of tourism professionals to reach out to the world, tell their stories and build their businesses.”

Seera will be the exclusive partner of Klook in Saudi Arabia, and together, the two entities will create a one-stop digital platform with end-to-end content and inventory management solutions that will support tourism and leisure activity providers in Saudi Arabia. The platform will also showcase tours and activities operated by Discover Saudi, Seera’s integrated destination management company.

“Klook is delighted to partner Seera Group and we are positive that this partnership will help set the stage towards Saudi Vision 2030. While the pandemic has had devastating effects on many businesses, this partnership will help ensure that the Saudi tourism sector can be in the best position to capture growth when travel resumes,” said Ethan Lin, CEO & Co-Founder of Klook.

(L-R) Majed Alnefaie, Acting CEO of Seera Group and Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority

As part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, tourism plays an integral role in diversifying the kingdom’s economy away from oil. Saudi authorities are working to open 38 tourist sites in seven different tourist destinations by 2022 and they are looking to create approximately 260,000 jobs over the next three years, according to Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Bin Aqeel Al Khateeb.

“Our partnership with Klook builds on the strong leadership commitment to deliver the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to build the Kingdom’s tourism sector, diversify the economy and create long-term economic value. With the partnership, we will bring the world-class technological expertise of Klook, and Seera’s knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and travel sector together in one platform,” said Majed Alnefaie, Acting CEO of Seera Group.