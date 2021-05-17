Dubai Airports CEO backs call for vaccination passports

The CEO of the world’s busiest airport for international passengers has backed plans for Covid passports as the only way to restart mass foreign travel.

Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said in comments published by the BBC that he didn’t think there is an alternative.

Critics argue that a vaccination passport will discriminate against those who cannot get vaccinated.

But Griffiths said he is a complete supporter of the documents, adding: “I think the problem is not the vaccine passport and its discrimination. It’s the need to roll things out and have a proper globally equitable vaccine programme.”

The World Health Organisation and World Travel & Tourism Council are among those opposed to vaccine passports.

The comments of the Dubai Airports boss come after he described the latest air traffic figures at Dubai International (DXB) as “very encouraging” despite being well down on pre-Covid levels.

Griffiths (pictured above) said the latest numbers “reflect the consolidation phase in our business recovery” from the global pandemic.

“Whilst passenger numbers for the first quarter remained significantly below the monthly volumes we handled before March 2020, in the context of the current global situation they are very encouraging,” he said in a statement last week.

By the end of Q1, DXB said it served 63 percent of the destinations in 89 percent of the countries on 74 percent of the airlines compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boosted by passenger numbers breaching the 2 million mark in March, DXB’s passenger volumes for the first quarter this year reached 5.75 million.

India, which is traditionally a strong market for the UAE, retained its position as DXB’s top destination country with traffic for Q1 reaching 1,384,448, followed by Pakistan, Bangladesh and Russia.

The top three cities were New Delhi, Dhaka and Addis Ababa.