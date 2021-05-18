Saudi, UAE residents ready to travel as restrictions ease

Over 70 percent of Saudi Arabian and UAE residents say they intend to travel this year or already have travelled as coronavirus restrictions in some parts of the world continue to lift, according to a recent YouGov survey.

Saudi residents are more likely to favour domestic tourism or destinations within Middle East and North Africa, while UAE residents are looking outside the region as they start to go abroad again.

“Saudi Arabia is the top choice of KSA residents. Outside the country, UAE is the most popular option, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Many are also considering Egypt for a vacation,” the report read.

On the other hand, Seera travel group said their travel sentiment survey found that the majority of respondents are planning to travel to international destinations, moving outside Saudi Arabia.

“Saudis are increasingly expressing their desire to travel again and with the latest announcement, we are an seeing initial positive boost in destination searches and bookings on our platforms,” Muzzammil Ahussain, EVP, Seera Group told Arabian Business.

Speaking on Seera’s market research, Ahussain said: “In our latest travel sentiment survey, results showed that the majority respondents are planning to travel to foreign destinations within six months of borders opening, with many keen on an extended holiday, and it has now manifested in searches and preliminary bookings. Domestic tourism will continue to be important, but we are optimistic for international tourism to swiftly become a key contributor again.”

On Monday, Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens to begin travelling internationally again after a long lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus. Dubai opened its doors to tourists in July, and it has established four air corridors with the Seychelles, Greece, Serbia and Bahrain where fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to quarantine.

UAE residents seem more keen to go abroad than Saudi residents according to YouGov, with 33 percent saying they have travelled or intend to travel outside the Middle East in 2021. Dubai is the first choice for a holiday among UAE residents. The Maldives is the second option for people planning a vacation. Abu Dhabi is also a popular selection. Along with Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, the USA and Japan are some of the other destinations currently being considered by UAE residents for their next holiday.

The YouGov Global Travel Profiles data show six in ten surveyed respondents (59 percent) in the UAE and Saudi Arabia said they took a leisure trip (domestic or international) in 2020. In 2021, an appetite for travel has improved, and more than seven in 10 (72 percent) residents said they have already or intend to travel this year.

“This is one of the highest rates in the world,” the YouGov statement said.

In both the UAE and Saudi, the intent to travel domestically or within the MENA region increased slightly, too, compared to last year (53 percent in 2020 and 57 percent in 2021).

However, intent to travel abroad has more than doubled since last year (from 11 percent to 26 percent).

Fifty percent of YouGov respondents said that traveling to visit family and friends is their primary reason to travel after a year of lockdowns that kept families apart.