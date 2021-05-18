The path to restoring travellers’ confidence during Covid-19

Aviation and travel stakeholders emphasised the importance of private and public sector collaborations to restore travellers’ confidence and get the industry moving again on the second day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM)’s Global Stage, state news agency WAM reported.

This collaboration between the government and the private sector domestically and internationally is necessary to ensure that travel and tourism rebound and boost economic recovery across the Middle East, industry experts agreed.

In collaboration with the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council, the session began with an interview with Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Egypt Ghada Shalaby explained how collaboration between ministries during the pandemic has resulted in a formula for other countries to follow to ensure destinations, and their visitors, have the best possible experience.

With tourism typically generating more than 15 percent of Egypt’s GDP, and with the country targeting between 6 and 7 million visitors in 2021, the road to recovery of the travel and tourism sector in Egypt is well underway, with tourism and health ministries working in tandem to ensure the health and safety of visitors and residents, said Shalaby.

Also speaking about the importance of sector collaboration to improve traveller confidence, Scott Hume, senior vice president, Operations, Global Rescue, said: “There needs to be significant industry and international governmental collaboration to solve information gathering and distribution efforts across the globe to get travel started.”

“On a national level, everyone is well aware of the complexities of the systems that need to be brought online to make travel easier and safer. However, we also need to address the issue of what happens when travellers get to their destination and how nations can instil a sense of confidence in travellers’ minds,” he continued.

Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Egypt

In the second panel on the ATM Global Stage on Monday, aviation leaders – including Wizz Air’s CCO George Michalopoulos, Embraer’s General Manager for Special Projects for the Middle East and Africa, Hussein Dabbas, and John Brayford, President, The Jetsets- looked at the role of aviation in restoring confidence and building solutions for international travel.