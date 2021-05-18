Revealed: The Expo 2020 itineraries to help attract millions of visitors to Dubai

A series of curated itineraries have been unveiled for global visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens in October.

Available in a half-day, full-day or three-day formats, the guided and self-guided journeys will highlight site-wide attractions appealing to families, couples, students and business travellers.

Sumathi Ramanathan, vice president, Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is for explorers, foodies and culture enthusiasts, for children and grandparents, for entrepreneurs, inventors and businesses travellers, for the casual tourist, and for the curious who want to experience the future – now.

“Our easy-to-access itineraries will enable every visitor to discover the game-changing innovations, world-class entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are relevant to them, ensuring everyone who walks through our doors has a safe experience that amazes, inspires and excites the senses.”

Expo Essentials will introduce the world in one place, and include innovations such as the world’s largest radio satellite capable of detecting signals from alien life and a 4D ‘bioprinter’ that can reproduce live cells, as well as world fusion music, choirs and orchestral performances, and cuisines from countries visitors may have never considered before.

The Expo for Families tour offers an interactive journey packed with fun, educational experiences for all ages, from a Beethoven-inspired robo-band to an encounter with a giant sharp-toothed fish.

Expo for Couples will appeal to those who want to discover the site’s most romantic offerings, including the Al Wasl Plaza (pictured above), which will feature spectacular night-time light shows on its 360-degree projection surface.

The Expo Architecture and Design Journey will take visitors through some of Expo’s architectural marvels – from the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion to self-sustaining buildings and pavilions that merge nature and architecture – while the Expo for Foodies tour will offer guests the chance to taste the future of food, discover a star chef, or sample a new cuisine while taking in a show.

Other itineraries include the Expo Health and Wellness Journey, the Business and Entrepreneurship Journey and the Expo Mobility Journey while the Expo Energy Journey will allow visitors to discover vertical farms and stroll through net-zero energy pavilions and the Expo for Techies and Innovators tour will explore artificial intelligence, space and augmented reality including lunch with robots.

In the past five months, Expo 2020 has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to preview Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion (pictured above) and hosted the gathering of hundreds of delegates from participating countries at the final International Participants Meeting at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 will run from October 1 to March 31 2022.