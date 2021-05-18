Saudi’s Red Sea giga-project to limit annual tourist numbers to 1 million

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development will limit the number of annual visitors to the huge giga-project to one million in what CEO Jean Pagano revealed was a conscious move away from the pre-Covid trend of “over-tourism”.

Although the overall site stands at 28,000 square kilometres, the equivalent in size to the European country of Belgium, Pagano said the intention was just to develop “a small fraction” of the overall space. Interestingly, Belgium welcomed 9.4 million overnight stays in 2019.

“We’re doing things differently, certainly in the Red Sea, in that we were always about building greener and we were always about being less crowded,” he told a panel discussion at Arabian Travel Market.

“Over-tourism has become a real problem globally, especially for certain destinations. But right from the get-go, we said to ourselves we want to limit the number of visitors at our destination.”

To date over SAR15 billion in contracts have been awarded for the development, which is owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Pagano revealed that the first three hotels in the development will be open by the end of next year, when the first guests are scheduled to arrive, while a further 13 hotels are set to open by the end of 2023, totalling 3,000 hotel rooms altogether.

He said: “I think the thing we’d like to differentiate ourselves is that we’ve learned the lessons from the mistakes others have made in the past, so we’re not going to make the same mistakes, we’re putting nature at the forefront of everything that we’re doing and really showcasing to the world that there’s another way to do things, actually leading the global transformation towards regenerative development.”

According to Pagano the asphalt was being laid on the runway of the new international airport on Monday, while a new coastal village will be home to the 14,000 people that will work in the Red Sea destinationA in the first phase of the project’s development. The first phase is being funded by proceeds of a SAR14bn loan from domestic banks, which was recently closed.

John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company

Upon completion in 2030, the entire destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.

“We anticipate that visitors will be coming probably 50 percent from international source markets and 50 percent from domestically and regionally,” he said.

“We want to have a light footprint on the destination. It’s about being in touch with nature so everything is downplayed and nature is up-played.”

And Pagano, who described the Red Sea Development as “one of the best kept secrets in the world”, believed this will be a huge plus with travellers in the post-pandemic world.

He added: “I think that’s going to play out very well with the travelling public, especially in the early years of post-pandemic subsiding. I think people are going to appreciate the fact that they can go to a place, they can be in touch with nature and actually feel that they’re not in a really crowded place.”