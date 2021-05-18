Etihad Airways inks naming deal for Middle East’s largest outdoor venue

Yas Island’s custom-built open-air venue, the largest in the Middle East, has been renamed as Etihad Park as part of a partnership deal announced between Etihad Airways and Flash Entertainment.

The venue is the latest addition to Etihad’s growing list of sponsored entertainment hubs, following the introduction of Etihad Arena earlier this year.

Tony Douglas (pictured below), group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group said: “Expanding our portfolio of Abu Dhabi partners to further promote Yas Island as a leisure destination is an honour. Etihad Park is testament to our commitment in positioning the UAE capital as a world-class entertainment hub and marries well with our existing sponsorship of Etihad Arena and the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“Following government safety guidelines in response to the Covid pandemic, we look forward to jointly announcing with Flash Entertainment, an exciting calendar of events.”

The Etihad Park, formerly Du Arena, is owned by Flash Entertainment and is home to sporting and music events, situated at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s F1 track, Yas Marina Circuit.

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, said: “We are delighted to have once again partnered with Etihad Airways in another landmark naming rights agreement. As the largest outdoor entertainment venue in the region, the 40,000 capacity arena has welcomed over 1.5 million fans since 2009, and hosted some of the biggest international A-list stars during events such as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts held over the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.”

He added: “The versatility and size of the venue means that it can host global superstars such as Coldplay, Beyonce and The Killers, and large-scale family and culinary events in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hub – Yas Island. At Flash Entertainment, we are working hard to ensure the safe return of live events and look forward to welcoming fans to the Etihad Park soon.”

Etihad Park is located close to Etihad Arena on the waterfront on Yas Island. The 18,000 capacity arena provides Abu Dhabi with year-round event space for sports, entertainment and MICE events.