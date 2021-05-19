British industry leaders back our open letter to Grant Shapps to overturn the UAE red list ruling

Leading British industry voices have called for the UK government to remove the UAE from its travel ‘red list’.

Responding to an open letter published by Arabian Business on Tuesday, British figureheads backed our call for the UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to urgently rethink the Emirate’s red list ruling, which is severely hampering the local tourism industry and cross-border commerce.

Since mid-January, all UAE arrivals into Britain have been mandated to undergo hotel quarantine by law for ten days, at a cost of £1,750 ($2,428) per person.

According to Britain’s stringent ‘traffic light’ system, the UAE must be placed on the ‘green list’ for UK travel to be quarantine-free.

Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association (BTA) – a representative association for the business travel community accounting for over 90 percent of all managed travel booked in the UK – said BTA “welcomes” the letter from Arabian Business to the UK’s Department for Transport.

“The UAE is a crucial business destination for many UK companies. Its speedy vaccine roll-out and low infection levels justify a place on the UK green list,” urged Wratten.

Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association (BTA)

When asked why the UAE remains on Britain’s red list despite its high vaccination rate and strict virus management policies, a spokesperson for the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) declined to give specific reasons.

“The traffic light system categorises countries based on risk to protect public health and the vaccine rollout from variants of Covid-19. The Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) produces risk assessments of countries and territories,” the DfT said in a statement.

“Decisions on red, amber or green list assignment and associated border measures are taken by ministers after reviewing the latest scientific data and JBC’s risk assessment, as well as wider public health factors.” it said.

The UK Foreign Office currently “advises against all but essential travel to the whole of the UAE based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.”

Growing frustration

As the Arabian Travel Market event took place on Monday in Dubai with attendees from 90 countries, the number of new cases of coronavirus in the country fell to just 1,229, while the number of vaccine doses administered rose to nearly 11.6 million.

104,593 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 11,594,068 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 117.23 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 18, 2021

“The UAE is now the country with the most vaccines administered per 100 people in the world. The fact that the UAE remains on the red list goes against all the evidence we have,” said Fred Roeder, managing director Consumer Choice Center – a research firm which recently named the UAE the second-most pandemic resilient country in the world, after Israel.

In late April, the UK’s Transport Secretary Shapps reportedly said: “We’re not restricting the UAE due to the level of coronavirus in the UAE. The issue is one of transit.”

Fred Roeder, managing director Consumer Choice Center

According to Roeder, Dubai is one of many global transit hubs but its “stringent (PCR) tests and requirements to show ports of origins” also mitigate the attendant risks.

Thwarted business opportunities

When shown our open letter to the UK DfT, Bradley Jones, executive director at the UAE-UK Business Council, said its member companies – from both the UK and the UAE – are “very keen” to resume visiting each other’s markets as soon as they can so that they are able pursue new business opportunities.

“They are hoping that safe business travel between both countries will be permitted in the near future,” he said, adding that the UAE and the UK have “led the world” in vaccinating their populations to reduce the transmission of coronavirus.

“We understand the pressures that the UK Government is currently under to build on this success and prevent further outbreaks,” Jones commented.

Bradley Jones, executive director at the UAE-UK Business Council

However, Andrew Charlton, founder at Swiss airline consultants Aviation Advocacy, deemed the UAE red listing “confusing”.

“Given the UAE’s success in vaccinating its population, this decision is hard to justify on the basis of data,” Charlton said. “All the travel industry wants is logical and consistent rule making so it can plan and activate a recovery which will benefit everyone. Decisions that cannot be logically explained make that task impossible.”

John Grant, founder at London’s JG Aviation Consultants, said our open letter highlights “just how frustrated the rest of the world has become with the inconsistencies that the UK government has put in place in recent weeks.”

John Grant, founder at London’s JG Aviation Consultants

“Mr Shapps and his team of civil servants and advisors have consistently failed to listen to any advice from the airlines and airports in the UK that are closer to the aviation issues than he is,” Grant said.

A string of prominent public figures have publically voiced their concerns about the UAE red list ruling in recent weeks, including Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, and the UK-UAE Ambassador Mansoor Abulhoul.