Why domestic tourism will always be at the forefront for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism market will continue to be of paramount importance to the kingdom, despite this week welcoming the long-awaited return of international travellers.

And Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), told Arabian Business the hugely successful event programme, which was launched in 2019, will not only return in the fourth quarter of this year, but will do so with a vengeance.

He said: “The Seasons was nothing but a World Cup of entertainment. They generated domestic travel and quadrupled spend. So what we’re doing now, starting Q4, is we’re going to bring events back, but we’re going to bring it back on steroids.”

Designed to boost the local tourism market – in 2019, Saudis spent $22 billion travelling overseas – Hamidaddin told Arabian Business they would be “doubling down” on their events programming on entertainment in key cities – Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla and Azir in the south of the country.

“We’ve been on pause for a year-and-a-half or probably more and I can tell you, by the end of the year, we’re coming back and we’re going to do in a year what we missed in two years,” he said.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Despite the economic crisis caused by coronavirus, with border closures and a raft of restrictions implemented to curb its spread, Hamidaddin revealed that a summer campaign, aimed at “awakening the Saudi citizens and residents to the wonders of the country”, increased visitation to the 10 destinations covered by more than 30 percent year-on-year, averaging a 48 percent hotel occupancy rate. Peak occupancy was almost 100 percent in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and Umluj. Top locations were AlBaha, Asir, Taif, where peak day occupancy was more than 85 percent. Average spend also increased by 33 percent.

“I think Saudi is the least discovered destination in the world and not only for non-Saudis, but for Saudis themselves,” said Hamidaddin.

“Definitely lockdown may have created a reason for people to explore, but after they explored they discovered wonders they never knew, treasures they never knew of, and they became ambassadors to one-another,” he added.

This was echoed by Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate development on the outskirts of Riyadh, who said: “What blew our mind was the Saudis staying in the country and seeing all the parts of the kingdom.”

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate

Saudi Arabia has set itself an ambitious target to welcome 100 million visits to the country by 2030, made up of a 45 million, 55 million split between international and domestic visits, respectively, and including leisure, work and religious stays.

Pre-Covid, in 2019, this number stood at 40 million, although the demand from the international community was there – between the launch of new tourist visas in September 2019 and borders closing in March last year, some 400,000 eVisas had been issued.

Indeed, according to Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia, they have witnessed a 25 percent surge in travel and accommodation-related enquiries in recent days in the build up to the kingdom reopening its borders to international travel on May 17.

He said: “The Saudi market presents great opportunities and the recent developments are a testament to the attractiveness of the kingdom. We will continue to see a growing interest and increasing shift of focus towards KSA as new strategic initiatives are unveiled.”

Hamidaddin said that over the course of last year, the number of destination management companies (DMCs) increased from 17 to 93, while the STA opened three international offices in 2020, in the UK, Germany and Russia, with a commitment to open another 12, including three offices in China.

Saudi Arabia is also investing some $810bn in huge giga-projects designed to completely transform the tourism industry in the country, including the aforementioned Diriyah, the Red Sea Development, Amaala, Qiddiya and Neom.

According to research conducted by the Middle East and North Africa Leisure Attractions Council (MENALAC), the leisure and entertainment industry council, new mega tourism projects will occupy an area in excess of 64,634 sq km, with the country’s PIF and Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) leading the transformation.

Hamidaddin said: “We understand that some people would prefer familiar destinations and I think Saudi realises that in its first phase of development it’s about strategy and products. From now until the end of 2023 we consider this phase a ‘discover Saudi’ phase, where post-2023 the giga-projects will be open to the public and it’s from there our second phase of our strategy starts, which is ‘experience Saudi’.”