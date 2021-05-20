The Middle East’s first Legoland hotel is coming to Dubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts will officially launch the region’s first LEGOLAND® Hotel later this year. The 250-room hotel is designed with children in mind.

The announcement on Wednesday, follows the launch of nine new rides in 2021, including the world’s tallest swing ride, and new F&B and retail experiences at Bollywood Parks Dubai. More plans are expected to follow from Dubai Parks and Resorts for the remainder of the year.

“Being one of Dubai’s leading tourist destinations, we are dedicated to continually think about ways to innovate and expand our incredible theme parks. We promise amazing experiences to our guests and this year will see Dubai Parks and Resorts launch record breaking concepts that will set the standard for theme parks in the region, and will raise the thrills at the park to new heights,” said Rami Mashini, vice president Sales, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at DXB Entertainments.

“It is an exciting time for everyone as people are able to move around Dubai more freely, and international travellers can start to plan their trips to Dubai. We couldn’t be happier to be launching these world-first rides, and an incredibly unique hotel destination for families this year, so we can look to the future together and have something exciting to look forward to,” he continued.

This year, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, Motiongate Dubai will become home to the first ever theme park coaster inspired by the global action franchise, John Wick, as well as introducing the world’s fastest single-car spinning coaster based on the heist thriller franchise, Now You See Me.

Bollywood Parks Dubai will launch the region’s first ever wooden coaster later this year with a track length over 1 kilometre and speed of 88km/hour.

Dubai Parks and Resorts continues to operate with enhanced health and safety measures in-line with current guidelines from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and approved international practices from the World Health Organisation.