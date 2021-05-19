EU to reopen borders, potentially easing the way for GCC travellers

GCC travellers could be given the green light to travel into the European Union – as long as they feature on the EU’s white list, which is due to be released later this week.

It comes after EU countries agreed to reopen their borders to nations and travellers deemed safe in the continent’s most significant move yet to return to normalcy after a year of pandemic-induced restrictions.

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states agreed to allow vaccinated travellers into the bloc quarantine-free as well as people from countries that have controlled the Covid outbreak, meaning a 14-day new case rate of less than 75 per 100,000, according to two officials familiar with the decision.

The new rules could be formally approved later this week and can be implemented soon thereafter.

The decision comes just before the important summer tourist season, which helps prop up the economies of European countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal. It also comes as the EU has made progress in its fight against the pandemic, with 32.4 percent of its citizens having received at least one vaccination dose, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

The new rules will replace a blanket ban on non-essential travel. Some member states, such as Greece, already permit tourists to visit without quarantine requirements if they have been inoculated.

Who Will Be Allowed Quarantine-Free Travel in Europe:

Residents of EU countries holding a Covid certificate — a planned document that will show the bearer has been fully vaccinated, has immunity through recovery from the disease or recently tested negative.

Residents of non-EU countries who can prove full vaccination with shots approved by the EU’s drugs regulator.

It’s left to the discretion of each member state to accept visitors inoculated with vaccines that have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, but have received WHO clearance. Visitors must have received the last dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to their arrival.

Residents of a “white list” of non-EU countries deemed to present a low risk of spreading the disease, no matter if they have been vaccinated or not. The list will be regularly updated based on the epidemiological situation and requires a 14-day case notification rate of new confirmed Covid-19 cases of less than 75 per 100,000 inhabitants. The previous threshold was 25. The first white list will be released later this week.

On Thursday, EU officials will discuss a draft “white list” of non-EU countries that present a low risk of spreading the disease.

The new rules include a so-called emergency brake, which would allow member states to restore travel bans on countries where risky new variants emerge or contagion rates spike. The European Commission has already demanded that such brake is applied for all travel from India.