Dubai’s Jumeirah to re-open flagship London hotel after $142m revamp

Dubai-based hotel giant Jumeirah Group has announced that its European flagship hotel in the heart of London’s fashionable Knightsbridge, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, will re-open its doors on June 1 after a £100 million ($142 million) renovation.

Following an 18-month closure for refurbishment, the hotel has undergone the most extensive transformation in its history, Jumeirah said in a statement.

Every corner of the 17-storey building has been redesigned, creating a new foyer and reception, 186 new bedrooms and suites reduced from 216 to offer larger accommodations, a new health club and spa with London’s largest naturally lit swimming pool, a restaurant, Lobby bar and lounge, ballroom and meeting rooms.

Aaron Kaupp, regional vice president of London Properties, Jumeirah Frankfurt and general manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our valued guests following a significant investment and a complete renovation of the hotel… This landmark opening is set against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has seen the world and our beloved industry face extreme difficulty.

“The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will be a beacon of hope during a very difficult time for us all.”

Located overlooking the world-famous Sloane Street and key London landmarks, the five-star property originally opened in 1961 as London’s first tower hotel and was celebrated for being the tallest in London at the time.

The Carlton Tower was the epitome of glamour – where international stars came to stay and Chelsea socialites flocked to play. Originally designed by Henry End, also responsible for the interiors of the Plaza Hotel in New York, the hotel has been transformed by esteemed interior and architecture design studio 1508 London.

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding, operates a world-class 6,500-key portfolio of 23 properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.