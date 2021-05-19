Why experts are bullish about the Gulf aviation recovery

Pent-up demand, which could initially outstrip the availability of flights, will help drive the recovery of the Middle East aviation sector after the coronavirus crisis, according to experts.

Regional experts on Wednesday debated the state of the regional aviation industry and a timetable for its recovery, particularly after significant announcements recently by Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, relaxing travel and social restrictions.

At Arabian Travel Market, a conference session featured panelists including George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer, Wizz Air, Hussein Dabbas (pictured below), general manager Special Projects for MEA region, Embraer and John Brayford, president, The Jetsets.

Overall, the panel was bullish about the recovery citing pent-up demand until airlines resume their regular pre-Covid scheduled services and routes, particularly on domestic and regional routes which they agreed would be the first to recover.

“Domestic and regional leisure passenger traffic will recover first. This will be driven by massive pent-up demand, helped by relaxed ‘local’ restrictions and improved consumer confidence,” said Dabbas.

“This trend will ultimately increase demand from airlines for smaller more cost-effective aircraft – a maximum of 120 passengers, on direct routes, with increased frequency of service,” he added.

“IATA estimates that domestic markets could recover to 96 percent of pre-crisis levels in the second half of this year, a 48 percent improvement over 2020 and a return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2024,” said Dabbas.

Talking about improving consumer confidence, the panel agreed that there had to be some form of global regulation, a collaboration between industry bodies, governments, airports and airlines, that would be easy to understand and universal.

Michalopoulos said: “Vaccine passports are the way forward and it is also important that we communicate just how safe onboard air conditioning is. Some people think that recirculated air in planes is not safe, that simply isn’t true. Aircraft have filtering systems which are as efficient as hospital ICUs.”

“As it stands the quarantine rules and other COVID regulations are confusing, they need simplifying. Governments should concentrate on PCR testing and vaccines. Passengers need a secure source of information covering the flight and the destination,” added Dabbas.

Looking to the future, Brayford said that airlines would need a clear plan moving forward.

“A niche today might become a mainstream trend tomorrow, so no opportunity should be overlooked, the way in which some airlines have supplemented reduced passenger numbers with cargo is a good example. Flexibility and managing costs will also be key,” he said.

This year, ATM has 1,300 exhibitors from 62 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesisa, Malaysia, South Korea, the Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the US.

This year, for the first time in ATM history, a new hybrid format will see a virtual ATM running a week later from May 24-26.