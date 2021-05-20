DXB Entertainments targeting strong end to the year after Covid rollercoaster

DXB Entertainments is aiming to break even by the fourth quarter of this year as the owner of the region’s largest theme park looks towards a positive recovery from the Covid-19 rollercoaster of the last 14 months.

DXB Entertainments is the owner of Dubai Parks and Resorts, which comprises three separate theme parks: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Bollywood Parks. It is home to a Legoland Water Park, while the whole complex is connected by Riverland Dubai.

There is also the Lapita Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel that is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection as well as a three-star budget Rove Hotel.

The 25 million-square-foot destination was forced to close its doors in March last year as entertainment venues across the country were shuttered as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Although the park reopened in September and has since been buoyed by strong domestic visitation numbers, Rami Mashini, vice president sales, marketing and strategic partnerships at DXB Entertainments (DXBE), told Arabian Business continued border closures and flight restrictions meant the number of international visitors was currently standing at around 40 percent.

However, with neighbouring Saudi Arabia reopening its borders for travel this week, and other key markets hopefully following suit in the coming weeks and months, Mashini remained optimistic about the rest of the year.

Asked when he expected the company to break even, he said: “I’m extremely optimistic on Q4. We’ll also see some good signs from Q3 with the opening of borders from certain countries. It all depends how the Covid will take us, hopefully there won’t be another wave but this is out of our control. What’s in our control as Dubai Parks & Resorts has been put in place.”

The park initially reopened under strict guidelines from Dubai Municipality, which included a 50 percent capacity limit, subsequently increased to 70 percent. And Mashini said they are full prepared to meet the demand as soon as international travel resumes in its entirety.

He said: “We are ready and the destination is ready to jump from 30 percent occupancy to 100 percent occupancy in 12 hours. The rides are there, the staff are trained, we’re up and running, we’re just waiting.”

In March this year an offer by state-controlled Meraas Holding to acquire debt worth AED4.26 billion ($1.16bn) and convert it into new DXBE shares, boosting its ownership to more than 90 percent, was approved by shareholders.

Mashini said: “Whenever you go private you get more control on your strategic direction and I think the acquisition by Meraas will give us that control, more agility to move certain elements faster and control our strategic decision more, including customer experience.”

DXBE was initially listed to capitalise on Dubai’s booming tourism sector in 2014, but it has struggled to hit targets for visitor numbers. “I would say some shortfall in some source markets in the international business has affected a little bit the footfall and the number of visitations,” added Mashini.

Now You See Me

Earlier this week it was announced that two world-first rides will be launched at Dubai Parks and Resorts, inspired by the Now You See Me and John Wick movies at Motiongate Dubai, the region’s first and a world record breaking wooden coaster at Bollywood Parks Dubai.

There will also be the launch of the Middle East’s first Legoland Hotel at the heart of Legoland Dubai, scheduled for the second half of this year. The 250-key hotel, which will have fully-themed or partially-themed rooms, is family oriented and, once open, will take the number of keys at the resort up to 1,300.