Debate on how tourism will look post-pandemic continues

As another summer under the restrictions of coronavirus becomes somewhat of a reality, industry stakeholders discussed Covid’s impact on travel and tourism and what the industry’s future would look like in a post-pandemic world.

Views differ on whether leisure travel will return to what it was pre-coronavirus, with some of the panellists at Arabian Travel Market 2021 saying that Covid-19 has led to more environmentally aware travellers who will value sustainable experiences and others believing that consumers have short memories and will return to their previous ways eventually.

“When you look at what people say and how they consume, there’s often a gap between them. So if I had to make a prediction, I would say the majority of leisure travel … will look pretty much like it looked before of it,” explained Nicolas Mayer, global tourism leader, PWC.

“I think you probably need to hedge your bets a bit and think a bit a bit more about quality [leisure] travel. I think a lot of the market here is very much about relatively short-term visits and, given that we are a long-haul destination, one of the changes you may see in the market is fewer but longer trips. If that is of eventuality, I think the region needs to think about what kind of investments it makes in order to have people staying here for two weeks, rather than five days or three days before they go to Asia,” said Scott Livermore, chief economist of Oxford Economics, Middle East.

With much of the global population working from home last year, the ways of conducting business have been altered and the need to travel for work may have been permanently reduced, panellists agreed.

Nicolas Mayer, global tourism leader, PWC

“I’m quite certain that a material part of the business travel will not come back again in the midterm, maybe never. I look at my 2018 and 2019, business travel and I probably took a 100 flights a year. I know exactly which 60 flights, I want to go back to as quick as possible and which 40 I never want to go back to again because either they were never very productive to begin with or because I found new means of basically fulfilling the same purpose,” said Mayer.

“That kind of travel will change simply because the budgets are no longer here and we’ve learned new ways of doing work,” he added.

The past year of struggling with coronavirus delivered a heavy blow to the Middle East’s economies, be it the oil-reliant or more tourism-reliant ones, panellists said at the Arabian Travel Market’s (ATM) Middle East Tourism Investment Summit on Wednesday.

“The Middle East got hit by a double whammy. Firstly, we had the oil prices which were negative for a day or so. But clearly, when oil is such an important contributor to government finances, that had a significant impact on what the governments could do in supporting the economy,” said Livermore.

Scott Livermore, chief economist of Oxford Economics, Middle East

“Combine that to the hit to travel and tourism knowing that when the bottom falls out of that market, there’s a significant impact to the economy. We saw some deep recessions with declines in non-oil GDP of 6 to 7 percent in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman – Qatar and Saudi Arabia held up a little bit better but still had significant fall,” he continued.

Even the more oil-reliant economies were impacted by the travel and tourism restrictions as business travel was curtailed.

“The fact that travel and tourism is restricted right now does not just touch our two weeks of summer vacation but the overwhelming majority of this is also business travel. That means that even if you are reliant on oil, you still have the need for travel,” said Mayer.