RAKTDA looking to build on 2020 with lofty visitor target

Ras Al Khaimah has revealed ambitions to welcome just under 1 million tourists to the emirate this year as the destination builds on an impressive 2020 performance, achieved despite the economic crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

But Raki Phillips, CEO of RAK Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), told Arabian Business there would be no plans to limit visitors to only those who had received a full Covid-19 vaccination.

The Northern Emirate welcomed 810,000 visitors last year and was named the best performing market in the entire GCC in terms of revenue per available room (RevPar) as the destination became the preferred choice for staycations and the gradual return of international travel.

Phillips said that while the split in tourist numbers was previously 70 percent international and 30 percent domestic, the domestic market doubled in 2020 with a 55/65 percent split by the end of the year.

And he revealed the target for this year was to achieve double-digit growth, with visitor numbers in the region of 915,000.

He said: “There is obviously a lot of uncertainty when we focus on a market and the market doesn’t open up or there’s restrictions, what you see happening in the UK and other markets.

“But we’re confident and we think we will be able to over-achieve that. I think we will be able to do those numbers and continue to grow the destination.”

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAK Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA

Furthermore, he said that the emirate is aiming to grow its market to welcome 3 million annual tourists in the next five years and beyond.

“Certainly with the growth that we’re witnessing, we do feel that’s the right approach,” he added.

As destinations across the world strive to find the safest possible ways to reopen to the travelling public, Phillips insisted that placing limits to welcome only those fully vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine was not the answer.

He said: “We’re blessed in the UAE for the majority of us to be vaccinated, but less than four percent of the world is. There’s no way you can open travel to only vaccinated people. We’re fortunate here in the UAE, but the rest of the world doesn’t have the determination, planning and resources the way the UAE does.

“What’s important is we vaccinate our people so they’re safe and their loved ones are all protected, but you have to be able to open it with the correct measures. We’re looking at different ways to innovate, but to base it only on vaccinations, you’ll never be able to open up in the right way and we need tourism to open.”

A fundamental part of increasing tourist numbers is the continued promotion of the emirate as a place where visitors can enjoy a range of experiences, from thrill-seeking adrenaline-fueled adventures on the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, to the desert dunes and the beach resorts.

Earlier this week it was announced that RAKTDA is set to invest AED500 million ($136m) in 20 sustainable tourism development projects across the emirate as part of a partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new projects are in line with the emirate’s strategy to be the go-to destination for nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility and authenticity, and include installing various accommodation options – from eco-lodges to pop-up hotels; re-inventing the world’s longest zipwire; promoting the skytour – a zipline across seven peaks on the mountain; installing a wing suit platform; the Jais sledder for adults and kids from the age of eight; and even establishing golf on the mountain.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality, told Arabian Business: “We’re trying to create a destination, almost like a national park, so that people can come and whether they want to stay in basic accommodation, in tents, or if they want to stay in luxury accommodation, everything is there. But it’s walking trails, it’s biking, it’s hiking, it’s sledging, it’s high adrenaline zip-lining. It’s really its own destination within the beautiful destination of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Grinnell revealed that the hugely popular Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which was launched in February this year – the first of its kind in the world – is to be expanded, with more units added by the end of the year and even more by the end of 2022.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality

While along RAK’s coastline there will be scallop farming and the addition of 2,000 hotel keys – a 40 percent increase on current numbers (6,700), with a Movenpick Hotel, Hampton by Hilton and Intercontinental Hotel all scheduled to open.

Grinnell said: “The idea is to continue to develop Ras Al Khaimah as an alternative destination. We’re not trying to compete with Dubai, we’re trying to complement Dubai. We have the best topography out of all the emirates with the mountains, the beach and the desert.”