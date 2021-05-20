Sustainable tourism: Is it ‘niche’ or the next big thing?

While the Middle Easts’s policy makers are eying the opportunities in sustainable tourism as part of their economic diversification efforts, investors are still on the fence for now, panellists at the Arabian Travel Market’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit on Wednesday agreed.

With the lockdowns and travel restrictions it incurred, coronavirus has created a “golden opportunity to invest in sustainability and direct our policies towards that,” said Dr Taleb Rifai, chairman International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) and former secretary general United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Private sector investments in sustainable or green tourism in the region are still slow-coming, observed Nicolas Mayer, global tourism leader, PWC.

“I have not observed the investors that I know across my portfolio expecting a different return on investments in the short-term in exchange for a greener product,” said Mayer.

“There is a niche of eco-lodges and so on where sustainability is in their DNA, but I have not seen large moves that would lead me to believe there is something that is gaining traction beyond a niche,” he continued.

While Mayer believes sustainable tourism will eventually come, he raises the question of who will pay for it. He explains that while tourists may support green initiatives in hospitality accommodations, they are not willing to pay the extra premium that comes with it, believing it’s the property operators’ job to figure that out..

“I have not seen that gap between the green investment developments and the propensity to pay from the consumer in large numbers so I’m remaining a little bit reserved until I see it,” he said.

The high cost factor and longer term returns are also an issue on the policy making level but the region’s policy makers are more equipped than other parts of the world to make these types of investments and decisions, said Scott Livermore, chief economist of Oxford Economics, Middle East.

“The policy makers here have clearly demonstrated sustainability is an important part of their diversification strategy and in some aspects, outside tourism, there’s opportunities to embrace it –whether it’s solar [or] hydrogen – and become more environmentally friendly,” said Livermore.

“Here, more than anywhere else in the world, a lot of the investment is ahead of us so they’re in a position to make choices about what they do and if there’s the policy willing to make the choices, then it will happen,” he continued.

Livermore added: “Early signs are policy makers are keen to do that and I expect to see some of that over the coming years across the whole economy, not just tourism.”