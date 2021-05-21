Is Saudi Arabia driving a ‘new model’ for tourism growth?

Saudi Arabia is driving a “new model of tourism for the 21st century”, according to the CEO of the country’s tourism authority.

“Partnerships with the world’s major tourism players are transforming Saudi’s great ambition as a leisure tourism destination into reality,” said said Fahd Hamidaddin following the kingdom’s participation in this week’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

“We were thrilled to see so much positive movement at ATM. We thank organisers for the opportunity to showcase Saudi’s iconic places, profound experiences and unparalleled hospitality to the region and the world,” he added.

Hamidaddin (pictured below) revealed that the Saudi pavilion at ATM saw more than 890 meetings and a flurry of deals between the country’s leading travel companies and international tourism partners.

Announcements included Saudi Tourism Authority and Indian online travel agency Travel Boutique Online signing a memorandum of understanding to develop destination knowledge of Saudi Arabia, reaching 90,000 agents globally and targeting 25,000 visitors by 2022.

STA and Hotelbeds, the world’s leading bed bank, also signed a joint marketing agreement to drive awareness of the Gulf kingdom as a destination among the Hotelbeds B2B network, comprising more than 180,000 travel agents.

Saudia, Saudi’s national flag carrier, and Etihad Airways have also launched a reciprocal loyalty agreement, allowing members to earn and redeem miles on flights across both networks while Ajlan & Bros Holding and Desert Adventures Tourism announced a partnership to establish a full-service destination management company in Saudi Arabia.

GCC travel agency Aviareps has launched packages for AlUla, one of Saudi’s premier nature, culture and heritage destinations while hotel operator and developer Dur Hospitality announced several expansion projects, including the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace Hotel and the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel.

The activity comes as the number of local destination management companies in Saudi Arabia has expanded from 17 in the summer of 2019 to 72 today.

Meanwhile, MSC Cruises will launch two Red Sea itineraries in the autumn with Saudi home ports, and major hotel brands including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and Accor Group will join IHG in expanding their footprint in the country.

Earlier this week, Hamidaddin told Arabian Business that Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism market will continue to be of paramount importance to the kingdom.

He said the hugely successful events programme, which was launched in 2019, will return in the fourth quarter of this year.

Designed to boost the local tourism market – in 2019, Saudis spent $22 billion travelling overseas – Hamidaddin said the country would be “doubling down” on their events programming on entertainment in key cities – Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla and Azir in the south of the country.