Saudi Arabia hires former WTTC chief to help drive tourism ambitions

Saudi Arabia has announced the appointment of a former CEO and president of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) as a special advisor to help the Gulf kingdom realise its tourism ambitions.

The Ministry of Tourism said it has hired Gloria Guevara Manzo (pictured below), a former Mexican Secretary of Tourism, as a chief special advisor.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, she will use her experience of over 25 years in the public and private tourism sector to contribute to “strengthening international cooperation, developing the skills of human cadres, and supporting ambitious tourism plans and large-scale investments” that are being implemented within the framework of Vision 2030.

Ahmed Al-Khatib, Minister of Tourism, said that the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a “comprehensive developmental prosperity” since the launch of the National Tourism Strategy in September 2019.

Saudi Arabia has set itself an ambitious target to welcome 100 million visits to the country by 2030, made up of a 45 million, 55 million split between international and domestic visits, respectively, and including leisure, work and religious stays.

Pre-Covid, in 2019, this number stood at 40 million, although the demand from the international community was there – between the launch of new tourist visas in September 2019 and borders closing in March last year, some 400,000 e-visas had been issued.

Saudi Arabia is also investing some $810 billion in huge giga-projects designed to completely transform the tourism industry in the country, including Diriyah, the Red Sea Development, Amaala, Qiddiya and Neom.

According to research conducted by the Middle East and North Africa Leisure Attractions Council (MENALAC), the leisure and entertainment industry council, new mega tourism projects will occupy an area in excess of 64,634 sq km, with the country’s sovereign wealth fund and Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) leading the transformation.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF), in partnership with Riyad Bank, launched the Tourism Partners program, allocating a funding capital of up to SR2 billion to enable the development of the kingdom’s key destinations.

The program is a first of its kind where public and private sector work collaboratively against individual performance indicators on each side, ensuring the highest standards of governance to achieve the objectives of the program.

TDF introduced three products under the program that aim to address the financing needs of companies of all sizes in the private sector and enable the development of tourism facilities and activities across the kingdom.

Each product provides a value of funding ranging from SR1 million to more than SR100 million for mega projects, with options varying between direct support from TDF and co-financing with Riyad Bank, in addition to providing guarantees of up to 90 percent.

Tourism Partners complements the Shareek initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to enhance the private sector’s role in the sustainable growth of the national economy.

The Tourism Development Fund was established to drive the growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, in line with the National Tourism Strategy to increase the GDP contribution of the tourism sector from 3 percent to 10 percent, as well as creating one million new jobs by 2030.