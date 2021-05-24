Dubai Tourism to partner with Hotel Show 2021 amid sector recovery

Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) has been announced as the supporting partner of The Hotel Show Dubai 2021’s Leadership Forum as the UAE’s tourism sector rebounds from coronavirus.

Partnerships have been integral to helping the country’s tourism sector get back on track after coronavirus wrecked the market, and the new partnership will be the latest endeavor helping drive recovery.

“Collaborations with stakeholders across the public and private sectors played a critical role in driving this rebound, and we have worked closely with the hospitality sector to ensure the highest levels of health and safety are maintained, for both staff and guests, whilst also ensuring memorable experiences are delivered for all visitors. As more of our source markets roll back their outbound travel restrictions, The Hotel Show Dubai will provide a platform for the sharing of knowledge and best practices to ensure the hospitality sector remains primed to contribute to the city’s efforts to capture a significant share of the global demand for travel,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

At the end of 2020, STR figures indicated that Dubai’s hotels had occupancy rates at around 71 percent – a return to pre-pandemic levels and the highest rate since February 2020. Shoots of recovery began as early as June 2020, with occupancy rates as high as 80 percent.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Also, experts are forecasting that the UAE will be one of the fastest tourism markets in the world to recover from the pandemic, due to its strong governance and regulatory framework, and rapid vaccination roll-out. The upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will add to this recovery, further aided by the increasing pace of international vaccine drives and gradual international border re-openings.

The Hotel Show Dubai also announced the support of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) MEA, who serve as the collective industry voice of hospitality ownership in the region.

“Our global hospitality industry thrives on the spirit of human interaction and the creation of enriching personal experiences. We have therefore collectively been waiting for a chance to connect with our industry peers in real time. I’m delighted that the region’s leaders will have such an inspirational few days in which to share knowledge and reignite the spirit of support and shared purpose,” said René Beil, president of (HAMA) MEA.

The show will be taking place, live and in-person, from 31 May to June 2 and Kazim will be deliver the forum’s keynote address following Dubai Tourism’s work with public and private stakeholders to reignite the tourism sector and regain the growth made in recent years.