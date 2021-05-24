Kuwait’s Jazeera to be Gulf’s first low-cost carrier to trial IATA Travel Pass

Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has confirmed that it will become the latest Gulf-based airline to go into testing of the IATA Travel Pass.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccines.

It gives airlines the ability to provide accurate information to their passengers on test requirements and verify that a passenger meets the requirements for travel.

The IATA Travel Pass will be integrated into the Jazeera app, the airline said in a statement.

It has been trialled by many airlines already, including Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways (pictured below), Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Swiss and Virgin Atlantic and is expected to be adopted as the gold standard around the world to enable the free and safe movement of travellers in the post pandemic era.

Rohit Ramachandran, CEO Jazeera Airways said: “We are pleased to be working with IATA on this significant technological development for international air travel. It is important for Kuwait that we are part of this global solution to enable citizens and residents to travel safely.”

Kamil Al Awadhi, IATA regional VP, Africa and the Middle East, added: “Travel Pass has been successfully tested with a number of airlines and Jazeera will be the first low-cost airline in the region to join the development and roll-out.

“We will support them in every way we can to implement it quickly for the airline and its passengers.”

A recent Jazeera survey revealed the importance of contactless journeys for passengers during these times with over 90 percent of respondents saying they would prefer to use self-check-in alternatives, mobile boarding passes and e-gates when travelling.