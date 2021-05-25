UAE to restrict public events to vaccinated people from June 6

All events held in Dubai will be restricted to recipients of both coronavirus vaccines only from June 6, it was announced on Tuesday.

The ruling is in addition to the requirement to present a negative PCR test result within a maximum of 48 hours prior to the date of the event.

The new update was announced during a media briefing by the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday evening.

In a series of tweets, NCEMA said that the letter E should be visible on attendees’ Al Hosn app to prove their vaccination status.

The announcement follows reports last week that Dubai visitors must show electronic proof of Covid-19 vaccination to walk into clubs, bars, and live venues in the emirate.

Dubai recently relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, saying bars could re-open and events and live entertainment could come back for a one-month trial period beginning May 17, but performers and attendees must be vaccinated.

According to the tweets, the UAE is also the first country globally in the number of vaccination doses administered per 100 people in the total population.

Over 78 percent of the eligible population in the UAE have been vaccinated including 84.6 percent of the elderly and at risk (over 60) population.