Will summer 2021 see a slowdown in Dubai’s F&B industry?

Dubai’s food and beverage (F&B) industry is currently witnessing a boom in activity and average spend, brought on by staycations and pent-up demand, but the concern is whether this will survive the upcoming summer, according to leading figures in the sector.

Given the global vaccine role out, many countries are opening up their borders for tourism amidst ongoing restrictions and so the question panellists at Arabian Travel Market’s Virtual panel on Tuesday raised, is how this will impact tourism flow to Dubai in summer 2021?

The panel was hosted by ITP Media’s Caterer Middle East and moderated by editor Simon Ritchie.

“Out of 1,000 responses [to an online survey], 73 percent indicated they will travel out of the UAE this summer, a lot higher than I thought it would be,” said Samantha Wood, publisher, writer, F&B/digital consultant. “The billion dollar question at the moment therefore is: is there going to be a mass exodus this summer?

“I think last summer was obviously a little bit unusual because we had almost just come out of lockdown. People are more used to going out now and the novelty has probably worn off a bit. Then you combine that with travel and summer being off-peak season here and I think, from an F&B perspective, demand is probably going to remain steady, but not as busy as last summer,” she continued.

Samantha Wood publisher, writer, F&B/digital consultant

The gradual reopening of borders means travel can flow both ways and just as some of Dubai’s residents will want to venture abroad, others are missing the sunshine and want to visit Dubai “so you are going to have that flow”, explained Lynne Bellinger, director of F&B Design & Development EMEA, Marriott International Ltd.

“Although residents may want to flee as soon as things open up, you are going to have that movement again. It’s going to be a steady uplift of business throughout the year when it comes to hotels and restaurants,” she continued.

Early indicators of a positive summer season are already popping up with Saudi Arabia opening its borders.

Lynne Bellinger director of F&B Design & Development EMEA, Marriott International Ltd

“We’ve seen a lot of tourists coming from the Saudi and Qatari market as soon as they opened, which is a good indication of how people are eager to go out and dine and also travel and come to a new market and experience different dining experiences,” said Suhaila Ghubash director, events, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

Despite travel being relatively easier this summer, some countries remain closed to visitors from the UAE and many others have restrictions related to Covid-19 testing, which could cause some Dubai residents to have second thoughts about travelling, explained Emma Banks VP of F&B strategy for EMEA, Hilton.

Emma Banks VP of F&B strategy for EMEA, Hilton

Dubai’s handling of the pandemic and its successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccines on the other hand could encourage tourists to visit despite the summer heat, she continued, adding that “there’s still a lot of dynamics to play [regarding expectations for summer 2021] and it’s quite a hard one to call”.

This comes as Dubai’s F&B industry is enjoying an ongoing post-lockdown boom in business activity and average spend attributed to residents’ spending locally and to pent-up demand following the stress of dealing with Covid-related restrictions, panelists agreed.

“Those whose income hasn’t been affected [by the pandemic] are eating out more frequently and are spending more. I’d say the diner has become kinder and more appreciative so there are lots of silver linings,” said Wood.