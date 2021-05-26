Green calendar aims to boost Dubai’s status as sustainable tourism destination

Dubai tourism bosses have launched a new initiative to further position the emirate as one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has launched ‘Get into the Green Scene’.

The initiative is aimed at Dubai residents and visitors to raise awareness of the city’s sustainable attractions and highlight the ease of incorporating sustainable practices into everyday life.

The launch includes a sustainability calendar, featuring a series of environmental days to be held throughout the year and ways in which people can engage within the theme of that calendar day.

DST said the initiative is one example of it bringing together public and private entities to further strengthen the city’s positioning as a “forward-thinking, world class destination for sustainable tourism”.

Yousuf Lootah, vice chairman of Dubai Sustainable Tourism, said: “We are very proud to launch the ‘Get into the Green Scene’, which promotes the ease in which visitors and residents can embrace sustainability-minded behaviours.

“It also highlights the breadth of work that is being done across Dubai by our partners and stakeholders to ensure a positive impact on our environment as well as ways in which we can work together in support. Often the magnitude of what sustainability entails can be overwhelming, which is why we aim to simplify understanding with action for this initiative to make it more manageable and tangible to people of all ages.”

The ‘Get into the Green Scene’ sustainability calendar covers environmental, wildlife and eco-tourism days over 2021 including:

June 3: World Bike Day

July 3: Plastic Free Bag Day

September 18: International Coastal Clean-Up Day

October 4: World Animal Day

December 11: International Mountain Day

Last week, a directive from Dubai Tourism mandated that all hotels comply with new sustainability requirements by July 1.

The initiative’s 19 requirements include sustainable management approaches, performance metrics, energy, food and water management plans, guest education, employee training initiatives, the presence of sustainability committees within hotel establishments and corporate social responsibility programmes for local communities.

These will support Dubai’s Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 target to reduce the carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021.

Under the directive, hotels must also resume monthly submission of carbon emission drivers.

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline was extended for an additional 12 months, a decision that Dubai Tourism took to strengthen the foundations for recovery of the hospitality sector.