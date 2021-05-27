Saudi Arabia to resume tourist visas soon, official says

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas very soon after suspending them months ago because of the coronavirus, a Saudi official has said.

The kingdom is also working with other Middle Eastern and European nations on a unified protocol to facilitate travel, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public.

Encouraging foreign tourism is a key factor in the kingdom’s efforts to reduce its reliance on oil. In September 2019, it threw open its borders after having long been one of the hardest countries in the world to visit unless coming on a pilgrimage.

It wants the sector to contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030, but the virus has crimped those plans. After limiting incoming tourism in February 2020, authorities suspended all incoming and outgoing travel to try to contain the virus’s spread.

Earlier this month the kingdom reopened its borders for international travel amid strict restrictions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has set itself an ambitious target to welcome 100 million visits to the country by 2030, made up of a 45 million, 55 million split between international and domestic visits, respectively, and including leisure, work and religious stays.

Pre-Covid, in 2019, this number stood at 40 million, although the demand from the international community was there – between the launch of new tourist visas in September 2019 and borders closing in March last year, some 400,000 eVisas had been issued.

Bruno Trenchard, senior manager – hotels and hospitality, CBRE Middle East, said: “Because the 2030 Vision was announced before the global tourism industry was hit by Covid-19, it is difficult to predict if the target of 100 million visitors will be achieved by 2030; but one can say with little risk that significant progress will be made by then and that tourism numbers will be higher than today.”

*With Bloomberg