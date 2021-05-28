Dubai Safari Park to upgrade facilities during summer shutdown

Dubai Safari Park, one of the emirate’s leading leisure destinations, will close its doors for the season on May 31, Dubai Municipality has announced.

The closure will allow the park to protect its animals from any health risks due to the high summer temperatures and upgrade its facilities to further enhance the visitor experience.

Visitors will be welcomed back for the new season in September, a statement said.

The temporary closure is primarily aimed at preventing the summer heat from affecting the health of animals and climate-controlled enclosures will allow animals to live in comfortable environments close to their natural habitats during the summer.

The suspension will also enable the park to upgrade facilities and services and conduct maintenance work, the statement added.

Ahmad Al Zarouni, director, Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality said the current season saw a “remarkable visitor turnout” in Dubai Safari Park despite strict precautionary and preventive measures being applied amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Al Zarouni added the park is home to around 3,000 animals, including 78 species of mammals including rare animals like Komodo dragon, spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo and lemur.

Spanning 119 hectares, the park comprises three main villages – the African Village, Asian Village and Explorer Village – and also includes an Arabian Desert Safari tour.