Dubai urges gov’ts to follow Italy as it waives quarantine rule for UAE visitors

Dubai Airports has hailed the decision of the Italian government to waive the 10-day quarantine requirement for all categories of traveller from the UAE from June 2.

The move, in favour of test-based travel protocols, comes as Emirates prepares to resume flights between Dubai and Venice from July 1 as well as increasing services to Milan.

All passengers arriving on flights from the UAE to the Italian airports of Rome/Fiumicino, Milan/Malpensa and Venice/Marco Polo will be able to travel to Italy for any purpose.

A negative Covid-19 test result will be required 48 hours before departure from the UAE and, upon arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test.

Provided the test result is negative, travellers are then free to circulate throughout the country without restriction, whereas those testing positive will have to undergo a period of isolation at a Covid-19 approved hotel local to their point of arrival, in accordance with the prevailing Covid-19 protocols.

Praising Italy’s decision, Paul Griffiths (pictured below), CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “This is an important step towards recovery from the global pandemic and will give travellers to Europe the opportunity to plan long-anticipated trips to one of the world’s most popular destinations.

“It demonstrates the confidence that both countries have in their approach to overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and is one of the most significant bilateral travel corridors which are vital to reboot travel. We hope that other countries will follow Italy’s example in leading the global recovery.”

Griffiths added, “The pandemic has caused a lot of social and economic damage and devastated millions of jobs across so many industries over the past 14 months. What the world desperately needs now is a safe return to the mobility and connectivity to aid the momentum of economic recovery, based on prudent risk management rather than risk avoidance.”

The UAE-Italy corridor is the latest in a series of travel corridor agreements signed by the UAE including with Greece, Serbia, Seychelles and Bahrain.

Emirates on Monday said it will resume flights between Dubai and Venice from July, initially offering three flights a week on the route.

The airline added that it will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly flights in July.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive, said: “We welcome the Covid-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel.

“The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism… We hope that more countries will consider similar arrangements to facilitate quarantine-free travel.”