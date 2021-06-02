By Staff writer

Flydubai reveals Naples flights plan after Italy waives quarantine for UAE travellers

Dubai-based low-cost carrier follows Emirates in announcing resumption of services to Italy from July 1

Flydubai has revealed plans to resume operations to Naples following the announcement of a quarantine-free travel corridor between the UAE and Italy.

The three weekly flights to Naples International Airport will commence on July 1, the low-cost airline said in a statement.

A negative Covid-19 test result will be required 48 hours before departure from the UAE. On arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test.

The safe travel corridor with Italy is the latest in a series of agreements signed by the UAE including those with Bahrain, Greece and Serbia.

Flydubai added that it will increase the frequency of flights to Naples to a four-weekly service from August 1.

Earlier this week, Dubai Airports has hailed the decision of the Italian government to waive the 10-day quarantine requirement for all categories of traveller from the UAE from June 2.

The move comes as Emirates prepares to resume flights between Dubai and Venice from July 1 as well as increasing services to Milan.

Praising Italy’s decision, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “This is an important step towards recovery from the global pandemic and will give travellers to Europe the opportunity to plan long-anticipated trips to one of the world’s most popular destinations… We hope that other countries will follow Italy’s example in leading the global recovery.”

