Why restricted air travel continues to cause turbulence for events industry

Global Covid-19 vaccination programmes are providing a shot-in-the-arm for the exhibition and events industry, but continuing flight restrictions from key markets are hampering the recovery process, according to Simon Mellor, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

The third instalment of the company’s survey, ‘The Effects of Covid-19’, revealed that, with an 83 percent support rating, Dubai topped a list of eight leading international trade show destinations in terms of comfort value for business executives, while 47 percent or respondents feel the Covid-19 situation within the UAE had improved over the past few weeks.

The survey was originally conducted in June last year, with another edition published in September and, most recently, a third version in April this year.

Mellor told Arabian Business: “The main thrust of the change through to 2021 was vaccines because the September 2020 results were really hinting there were two areas of concern – one was vaccination, the second was international travel. And they are relatively still the main points.”

The emirate’s events scene reopened relatively quickly post-lockdown last year, with the inaugural AI Everything Summer Conference held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in a hybrid model in July, which attracted 4,500 visitors and scored 94 percent in terms of how safe visitors felt during the event. This has been followed by a raft of shows successfully executed, including Gitex, Gulfood and, most recently, Arabian Travel Market.

During the pandemic 92 percent of people saw Dubai as the safest place in the world to conduct business meetings, Dubai Tourism chief Helal Saeed Almarri has previously revealed.

While in March, 89 percent of respondents in independent research commissioned by DWTC dubbed Dubai as “the safest destination in the world.”

Simon Mellor, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Mellor said: “Dubai has consistently performed incredibly well. That’s a reflection of people’s history of the city, knowing that it’s safe, it’s compliant, it’s very sophisticated in its operations. That will have always been a knowledge that these people will have had, but they’ve seen that with a shared experience, in the way Dubai has handled this particular Covid crisis.

“Confidence levels in Dubai are very high and that’s a great positive for the city.”

The UAE boasts one of the best vaccination programmes in the world, with over 13 million doses administered to date across the seven emirates.

98,545 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 13,066,261 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 132.11 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 2, 2021

However, while the country continues to make progress in the recovery from Covid-19, the same cannot be said for other parts of the world, with new waves of the pandemic and various mutations and variants continuing to cause health and economic crises.

And that is having an obvious knock-on effect on the region’s events and exhibitions industry.

Mellor said: “There was a great deal of confidence in Q3 or Q4 (2020) that the new year was going to see the beginning of the bounce back. Most people were predicting Q2 as the start of the return. I think we’ve seen a couple of frustrating additional Covid-19 spikes. You could point to India at the moment. Traditionally 34 percent of passenger traffic through Dubai Airport is Indian, so you can imagine the impact of that on both visitor attendance and exhibitor attendance when we have India closed until the end of June. Who knows what will happen after that, but that’s not helping.

“Similarly China is reluctant to travel at the moment because of quite strict Covid-19 regime on the way back in.

“We’re seeing, what we would consider to be quite significant international markets still not fully operational. We’re on the red list with the UK, that makes travel to the UAE a little difficult and it has an impact on UK businesses coming to the region to exhibit.”

Regardless, according to the survey results, 66 percent said they were strongly planning to travel to attend a trade show before the end of the year.

And Mellor stressed that the pent-up demand was there from visitors and exhibitors alike to return to in-person events.

He said: “In June there was a noticeable kick, 10-12 percent of people saying that online or virtual exhibitions were a solution to this problem.

“What’s been interesting from June of last year, through September and into this year’s research is that kick has diminished. I think people have become webinar-tired, people have realised that trying to replicate an exhibition event online is very challenging.

“We’ve had 30 subsidiaries around the world, working with various platform providers and whilst they are certainly a solution and offer an interesting angle, they will not replace that face-to-face, meet-and-greet, relationship-establishment of trust. It’s a human need. You do six weeks of lockdown, you recognise the importance of social interaction. You’ve got to get out and see your family and friends.

Arabian Travel Market. Image: ITP Media Group

“That is very much the case and we’ve seen the need for exhibitions and live exhibitions improve over the course of this survey. Back in June it was 69 percent, now it’s 75 percent, and that’s encouraging.”

Commissioned by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which runs major events such as Automechanika Dubai, Intersec, and Beautyworld Middle East, the survey canvassed 2,132 professionals from over 110 countries.