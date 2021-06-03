UAE’s Alpha Dhabi expands Murban assets deal to $680m

Alpha Dhabi Holding, a fast-growing UAE-based holding company, said on Thursday it has acquired further assets from privately owned company Murban, including the Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives and Etihad International Hospitality, a facility management company.

The subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) brings the value of assets acquired by Alpha Dhabi from Murban to AED2.5 billion ($680 million), following a previously announced AED1.7 billion transaction which saw the company assume ownership of assets including St Regis at Saadiyat, Al Wathba Luxury Collection Desert Resorts and the Le Noir Café brand.

Hamad Al Ameri, managing director of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “This latest acquisition further expands Alpha Dhabi’s strong hospitality development division.

“By adding Emirates International Hospitality, a pioneer facility management company with a broad base of premium clients, we are also becoming more vertically integrated and creating growth opportunities by leveraging our position as part of the wider group of IHC companies.”

Opened in 2013, Cheval Blanc Randheli was Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s second hotel venture after establishing the renowned Cheval Blanc Courchevel in France.

Alpha Dhabi, which employs over 40,000 people, is involved in the development of a large range of projects, including mixed-use and high-rise property, mass housing and infrastructure.

Established in 2008, its development and construction projects spread across various mixed-use high rise, mass housing, healthcare and infrastructure and transportation projects, including Waters Edge (pictured above), Palm Tower, Deira Waterfront, Nation Towers, Jabal Hafeet mass housing project and Etihad Railway.