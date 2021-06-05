Emirates chief hails Miami flights plan as vote of confidence in travel rebound

The chairman of Emirates on Thursday hailed plans for the airline to launch flights to Miami in July as a vote of confidence in travel recovery after coronavirus.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive also said the announcement that Miami flights will start from Dubai on July 22 also underscored the carrier’s commitment to the US market, with more than 70 weekly flights across 12 gateways.

He said: “Launching a non-stop service to Miami at this time signals our confidence in travel recovery as countries progress on their vaccination programmes and implement protocols for the safe resumption of flight and travel activity, particularly in the US and the UAE.

“There is a clear demand for this service from both leisure and business travellers and we anticipate that our new route will be warmly received across our global network, as well as by travellers in Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean who can conveniently access Dubai and our wider network via Miami’s many air service connections.

“We look forward to facilitating even more tourism and commerce opportunities to and from Florida with this new route, and to providing our customers with the award-winning Emirates experience,” added Sheikh Ahmed (pictured below).

Emirates said it will launch a four times weekly service between Florida’s second largest city and Dubai.

Emirates will offer over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

The new service will also add to the existing trade connections provided by Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, which has been operating scheduled cargo flights to Miami since October 2020.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said: “I greatly look forward to welcoming their four weekly flights and the enormous economic impact they are expected to bring to our county.”