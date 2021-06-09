Middle East airlines see 82.8% slump in passenger demand in April

The ongoing struggles of Middle East airlines to cope with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic was laid bare on Wednesday as figures showed demand was more than 82 percent down on normal levels during April.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the region’s airlines posted an 82.9 percent demand slump in April compared to April 2019, which was weaker than the 81.6 percent decline in March.

Capacity declined 65.3 percent and load factor fell 41.1 percent to 39.6 percent, IATA said.

Middle East travel continues to be hit by government-imposed restrictions around the world, with the UAE particularly frustrated at remaining on the UK’s red list, a normally lucrative route for carriers.

Globally, IATA announced that domestic travel demand improved in April compared to the prior month, although it remained well below pre-pandemic levels, while recovery in international passenger travel continued to be stalled in the face of travel restrictions.

Total demand for air travel in April was down 65.4 percent compared to April 2019. That was an improvement over the 66.9 percent decline recorded in March versus March 2019. The better performance was driven by gains in most domestic markets.

International passenger demand in April was 87.3 percent below April 2019, little changed from the 87.8 percent decline recorded in March versus two years ago.

Because comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results are distorted by the extraordinary impact of Covid-19, unless otherwise noted all comparisons are to April 2019, which followed a normal demand pattern.

“The continuing strong recovery in domestic markets tells us that when people are given the freedom to fly, they take advantage of it. Unfortunately, that freedom still does not exist in most international markets. When it does, I’m confident we will see a similar resurgence in demand,” said Willie Walsh (pictured below), IATA’s director general.

“As we enter the peak summer travel season in the Northern Hemisphere, we know that many people want to enjoy their freedom to travel. But for that to happen safely and efficiently amid the Covid-19 crisis, a more targeted approach is needed. Most government policies today default to the closing of borders. After a year-and-a-half of Covid-19 there is sufficient data for governments to manage the risks of Covid-19 without blanket travel bans.

“With indications that Covid-19 is becoming endemic, governments and industry must work together to rebuild global connectivity while managing the associated risks,” said Walsh.