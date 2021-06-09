Jazeera set to launch Heathrow flights despite Kuwait’s amber list status

Jazeera Airways has announced that it will launch a new service to London Heathrow on Friday, making the airline the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to operate direct flights to the airport.

The airline said it has scheduled flights between Kuwait and London Heathrow every Friday and plans to increase its frequency as travel restrictions ease.

The announcement comes as Kuwait remains on the UK’s amber list for travel restrictions, meaning all travellers require a PCR test within 72 hours of their departure, as well as to book and pay in advance for two PCR tests on day 2 and day 8 from their arrival to London, in addition to completing a passenger locator form.

Quarantine is for 10 days upon arrival, however an extra PCR test with a negative result that is performed on day 5 can release the traveller from quarantine, with the day 8 test still mandatory.

Currently only fully vaccinated Kuwaitis can travel out and into Kuwait. However, an extension to all residents, who have been vaccinated, is under consideration, Jazeera said in a statement.

Jazeera CEO Rohit Ramachandran said: “The new service to Heathrow Airport enables Jazeera to cater to popular demand for flights to London, including demand from business travellers, Kuwaiti students and the large segment of accustomed tourists who we believe are more than eager to return to London this summer, while many of whom own homes in the area.

“As the vaccinations against the Covid-19 virus roll out in Kuwait and across the world, countries are opening their borders for a gradual return of summer traffic. Jazeera pilots and cabin crew have already been fully vaccinated, and we continue to mandate strict safety measures in all our facilities. Our customers can rest assured that they will be travelling safely to London with us.”