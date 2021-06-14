Global Village to take ‘quantum leap’ as part of five-year improvement plan

One of Dubai’s oldest entertainment attractions is set to take a “quantum leap” with a five-year improvement programme planned for Global Village.

Although he could not provide exact numbers, CEO Bader Anwahi told Arabian Business that, in terms of investment, “I don’t think there are many companies willing to commit to this kind of investment at the moment”, he said.

He revealed that season 26 for the evergreen attraction off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will be known as ‘plan zero’, which will lay the foundations for the remaining four years.

He said they have appointed Los Angeles-based experience design and production agency Thinkwell Group as content creator consultant, while locally Atkins has been hired to execute the construction changes.

Anwahi said: “Basically it’s an enabler for much greater projects that we will be sharing in detail. But for the time being, season 26 will have a balance between fixing the infrastructure, creating content and building new guest experiences.”

Global Village, which originally opened its doors at a small site along Dubai Creek in 1997, is based around four key pillars: the shopping experience, dining, entertainment and the funfair, combining cultures of over 75 countries across the world in one place.

“We are promoting the retail again, how it used to be. We know that the retail industry for many years, all over the world, has been struggling, but at Global Village it is always a unique proposition and retail still sits at the core of our business,” said Anwahi.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village

The attraction has just completed its silver jubilee year which, despite being disrupted by Covid-19 and travel restrictions limiting tourists from certain key markets – including South Africa, the UK and India, in particular – still managed to attract over 4.5 million visitors over its 190-day period.

“Honestly we were expecting considerably lower footfall, but you can see the trust people have in Global Village and in Dubai in general,” said Anwahi, who revealed they spent some AED16 million ($4.4m) enhancing health and safety measures across the entire development.

This included implementing 90 different protocols to ensure social distancing was adhered to, as well as using thermal cameras to monitor temperatures. Global Village also doubled its guest relations representatives.