Flydubai, Alhosn Covid-19 app partner to make flying out of Dubai easier

Dubai-based airline flydubai has partnered with the Alhosn app that records Covid-19 vaccination and test results to facilitate travel.

Flydubai is the first airline to partner with the official UAE digital verification app.

“As travel demand continues to increase, flydubai is committed to providing our passengers with more ways to make their journey easier and more convenient. The Alhosn app helps us achieve this goal in a seamless, secure and effective manner,” Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, said.

This service is now available for flydubai passengers departing from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). A statement said there are plans to integrate the service for flydubai flights departing from DXB Terminal 3 are currently under development.

Residents in the UAE need the Alhosn app to enter events and certain facilities as authorities continue to develop ways to fight the pandemic.

Last week, Abu Dhabi introduced their green pass system that relies on the Alhosn app to display residents’ vaccine and PCR test status.

A green pass is required to access a number of venues, including shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes.

On the Alhosn app, green passes (when the vaccination status turns green) are not based exclusively on vaccination status, but on the validity of the individual’s latest PCR test.