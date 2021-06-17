Emirates says will fly to 90% of pre-pandemic routes next month

Emirates said on Thursday that it is ramping up its operations and expanding services across its network to meet strong leisure travel demand over the summer, as entry restrictions ease for travellers.

The Dubai-based airline has been gradually rebuilding its route network to optimise its presence in key markets to serve leisure and growing business travel demand, as well as segments of travellers visiting friends and relatives.

Today, Emirates serves 115 global passenger destinations, and by the end of July, it said it will have recovered close to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network, operating 880 weekly services across 124 cities.

The airline will resume services to seven cities in July including Venice, Phuket, Nice, Orlando, Mexico City, Lyon and Malta. Emirates will also launch flights to Florida’s second largest city, Miami, starting July 22.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (pictured below), Emirates chairman and chief executive said: “Emirates is committed to keeping Dubai, businesses and communities around the world connected and we are working hard to rebuild our network and secure access to more destinations in partnership with various authorities and stakeholders.

“We are encouraged by the latest developments as many countries have begun to turn the page and reopen for international visitors, and we are seeing strong signs of pent-up demand wherever restrictions have eased.”

He added: “Emirates is nimbly matching up flight services and identifying opportunities to grow our footprint, and provide customers more opportunities to safely get where they want to go this summer, offering best-in-class service, greater convenience and more choice.”

Emirates will be adding frequencies to 12 cities across Europe, Africa and North America as more destinations re-open for international visitors, and offer quarantine free travel. In Europe, the airline currently flies to more than 30 cities in 20 countries.

In the United States, with rapid vaccine rollouts and the reopening of air travel at a rate outpacing the world, Emirates will continue to build its presence, it added.

Emirates will operate over 70 weekly flights to the US next month, offering over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways.

Emirates will also boost its A380 network this summer, bringing its flagship experience to 15 cities on 129 weekly services.