UAE not expected to come off UK’s Covid-19 red list in next month or two

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths doesn’t expect the UAE to be removed from the UK’s red list before the end of June or July.

Britain is one of Dubai’s most important markets and Griffiths told Bloomberg TV on Sunday they are “anxiously” negotiating with the UK government, although he conceded that a change was unlikely before the end of this month and even in July.

Arrivals in Britain from the UAE must undergo a costly (£1,750 per adult) 10-day quarantine in a government-approved hotel as the Gulf nation is on the UK’s red list.

Recently, Abu Dhabi removed the UK from its green list for quarantine-free entry to the emirate as Covid-19 cases in Britain have surged with the Delta variant has becoming the dominant strain.

The UK-UAE air route was formerly one of the world’s busiest, but as demand for that route remains subdued, other routes have come into focus.

On Sunday, the UAE announced it would again welcome arrivals from India – another busy route – as well as South Africa and Nigeria.

Griffiths said Dubai Airport, the world’s largest by international passenger numbers, expects to recover up to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity by autumn and will reopen a terminal as demand picks up.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths

“We’re anticipating a huge surge in inbound and outbound demand over the next few months,” he said.

Air travel will get a boost as countries start to remove restrictions, while an upcoming holiday in the Middle East and Expo 2020 Dubai – which begins in October – will also help shore up demand, he added.

The airport plans to reopen its Terminal 1 and Concourse D on June 24, which have both been closed since March 2020, and will add 3,500 jobs to meet growing demand.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, said: “This move signals our confidence that the outlook for the rest of the year and beyond is one of optimism, as well as being a clear indication of Dubai’s intent to lead the aviation industry to enable social and economic world recovery.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports

“This reopening is a collaborative effort of the many stakeholders involved in the operation of the world’s largest international airport and we are delighted to be able to make this important step towards the restoration of full airport operations.”

Tourism is key to the emirate’s economy and Dubai International Airport, the Middle East’s trade and travel hub, relies heavily on connecting passengers around the globe.

The sheikhdom’s flagship carrier, Emirates, is also ramping up operations to accommodate demand over the summer. The carrier will have recovered about 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network by the end of July, it said earlier.

-With Bloomberg