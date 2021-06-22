Abu Dhabi set to welcome return of cruise liners from September

Cruise liners have been given the go-ahead to return to Abu Dhabi from September 1.

The industry was riding on the crest of a wave in 2019, with a record-breaking year for the maritime tourism sector in the emirate – around 500,000 cruise visitors arrived in the Abu Dhabi’s ports throughout the year, which marked a 46 percent increase compared to 2018.

Similarly, the number of cruise calls witnessed a rise of 43 percent in 2019 to reach a total of 192.

However, the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic all-but-sunk the industry in 2020 as a result of strict guidelines and restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, has welcomed the imminent return of cruise liners to the emirate after what he described as a “challenging year”.

He said: “This step comes part of the leading efforts to enliven the emirate’s tourism sector after the impressive results we’ve achieved in combatting the spread of the pandemic, and yet another step towards strengthening the UAE capital’s position as a world-class hub for maritime tourism.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Abu Dhabi Ports to further boost the maritime tourism sector and attract more businesses and tourists providing them with unparalleled services and experiences while exploring Abu Dhabi and its diverse offerings.”

Abu Dhabi Ports is initiating several health and safety measures to protect passengers and crew, which includes daily sterilisation activities across the terminal, the requirement of PCR testing before embarkation, as well as the implementation of a comprehensive emergency response plan for handling positive cases within the terminal.

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, managing director – Cruise Business, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “We are well prepared to receive and welcome vaccinated visitors to the UAE’s capital once again and are excited to see the resumption of cruise activities at both Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Island.”

According to trade body Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), it is estimated that the suspension of cruise operations, between mid-March and September of last year, resulted in a loss of more than 518,000 jobs and $23bn in wages globally.