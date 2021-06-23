Bahrain updates airport entry regulations

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Authority has updated entry regulations via the kingdom’s airport, which will take effect from Friday.

The authority said in a statement that all incoming passengers, vaccinated or not, and aged six and above, must present an accredited PCR test certificate bearing the Code QR before boarding the plane – 38 hours from the departure time from ‘red zone’ countries and 72 hours from countries that are not listed in this category.

According to the update, incoming passengers must be subjected to PCR tests against Covid-19 upon arrival from all countries, along with maintaining the test on the tenth day after arrival. Costs of the tests can be paid via the application “aware society” in addition to payment with banking and visa cards.

The ten-day quarantine remains mandatory for all passengers coming from countries listed in the ‘red zone’ and all unvaccinated passengers aged six and above at their houses or quarantine institutions.

The authority added that the entry ban for citizens of ‘red zone’ countries – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam – will remain.