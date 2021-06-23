UK remains absent from Abu Dhabi green list as Britain battles Covid Delta variant

The UK remains absent from Abu Dhabi’s green list that allows for quarantine-free entry to the emirate for travellers.

The move comes as Covid-19 cases in the UK are continuing to rise, with the new Delta variant – thought to be 60 percent more spreadable than other variants – accounting for 90 percent of new cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed lifting restrictions that were supposed to lift June 21.

The UAE also remains on the UK’s red list, meaning that travellers from the Emirates have to undergo a ten-day quarantine period in a government-approved hotel – at a cost of £1,750 per adult – upon arrival.

Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden have been added to the list. Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Cuba, Kyrgyzstan and Russia have all been removed from the list.

“Countries, regions, and territories included on the green list are regularly updated based on international development and inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community,” a DCT Abu Dhabi statement said.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship, it added.

Abu Dhabi has announced it intends to lift quarantine restrictions for global travellers from July 1, and plans are in the works to make the capital’s border with Dubai more “tourist friendly”.

The new system will be similar to the one in operation in Dubai, and the PCR protocol will be different from high-risk to low-risk destinations, a spokesperson previously said.

Abu Dhabi has introduced a green pass system, which is currently suspended due to technical difficulties with the Alhosn App, for residents to enter shops, malls, gyms, hotels and other facilities.

Countries currently on Abu Dhabi’s green list: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Province of China, United States of America and Uzbekistan.