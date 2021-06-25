UAE remains on UK travel red list, quashing hopes of air route revival

The UAE is set to remain on Britain’s red list, the UK government has announced, quashing hopes for an imminent revival for air travel between the two countries.

No Middle Eastern countries were added to Britain’s quarantine-free travel list in the latest blow for the regional tourism industry.

Spain’s Balearic Islands, Madeira, Malta and Barbados are among the destinations being added to the UK’s green list from 4am on June 30.

The UK government said it intends to drop quarantine for fully vaccinated people returning from amber list countries “later in the summer”.

In a new twist, the Balearics, Madeira and 12 other countries and territories have been added to the new green ‘watchlist’, which means they are subject to switch to the amber or red lists without warning.

The UAE has now languished on Britain’s travel red list since January 29, meaning that all UK arrivals must quarantine in a government-mandated hotel for ten days.

The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he will not be making any further announcement before July 19.

John Grant (pictured above), partner, Midas Aviation, told Arabian Business he remained doubtful for an imminent change in the UAE’s red list status.

“At best, the UAE could hope to make the amber list at the next review period and if – at that point – the UK government accepts double vaccinations as a release from any form of quarantine then things will change pretty quickly,” Grant said.

Holidays to UK amber destinations aren’t strictly forbidden but still require quarantine for 10 days, with the caveat that tourists can take an additional PCR test on day five, and if they test negatively they can leave quarantine early.

“I’m not sure anyone really understands the decision-making criteria the UK government are using,” Grant said, adding that he sees July 19 as a potential key date for the UAE to move to the amber list.

“This date coincides with the break-up of the public schools in England for the summer holidays and the peak family vacation period.”

Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association (BTA) said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the latest review of the UK traffic light system.

“The government is cutting-off British businesses and causing further damage to our economy,” Wratten told Arabian Business.

For every week that major business travel destinations such as the UAE are kept off the green list, UK GDP loses at least £3 billion, he said.

“The failure to update on the progress of the Transatlantic Taskforce shows the government’s lack of understanding of the dire straits the travel industry as a whole is facing,” Wratten added.

UAE business leaders continue to be dismayed by the UK government’s resistance to placing the UAE on its quarantine-free list despite the Emirates currently having one of the world’s highest vaccination rates.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths recently told Bloomberg TV that Britain is one of the Dubai’s most important markets and he is “anxiously” negotiating with the UK government, although the airline boss conceded that a change was unlikely before the end of June or July.

New UK green list destinations from June 30

Europe: The Balearic Islands, Malta and Madeira

Caribbean: Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada

UK overseas territories: Anguilla and Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

New red list destinations from June 30

Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.